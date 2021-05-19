Kada Emeralds will face Team Kogi in the final of the U18 Girls category at the ongoing 2021 President Beach Volleyball Cup in KadunaKaduna.

Kada Emeralds shocked the crowd as they came from a set down to beat Golden Spikers I 2-1 (17-21, 21-16, 11-7) in the first semifinals of the U18 Girls category, while Team Kogi overpowered promising Team Kogi 2-0 (21-16, 21-9) in the second semifinals match.

Meanwhile, Team Kogi will face Team Borno in the first semifinals of the U19 Boys game, while Zamfara will battle Kada Kings in the second semifinals.

In the women’s semifinals matches, Nigeria Customs I and Nigeria Customs II will face each other, while Hasso Queens will have to overcome promising Team NSCDC to make their first final.

Coach of Nigeria Customs Beach Volleyball teams, Sunny Akapson said they want to defend their women’s title and possibly win the men’s category.

He said Nigeria Customs will not underrate any team they meet in Wednesday’s finals.

“We want to retain our women’s title we won at the last edition of the President Beach Volleyball Cup in Kaduna. The team’s morale is high and we shall not disappoint the service.

“The men’s team is promising and winning the category will be a plus for Nigeria Customs Service because the players we paraded are well respected beach volleyball players in the country,” the former captain of national men’s senior team said.

The finals of the U18 Girls, U19 Boys, men and women’s categories will kick off by 4pm on Wednesday.