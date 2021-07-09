President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment and reassignment of chancellors to 42 federal universities.

Minister of education, Malam Adamu Adamu, disclosed this yesterday, in Abuja while briefing the press on key policy development in the sector.

He said the appointments followed the establishment of additional universities and is intended to also replace deceased chancellors of some federal universities.

The minister also noted that the chancellor shall in relation to the university take precedence before all other members of the university, and shall preside at all the meetings of convocation held for conferring degrees, when he is present.

“As Royal Fathers, these Chancellors are expected to be the moral compass of the various universities to which they are assigned. They have been taken from their kingdoms and primary constituencies to other kingdoms and these appointments are expected to play a role in cementing relationships between communities in the country.

“Let me reiterate that the chancellors shall be presented to the university community at an investiture ceremony to be organised by the university for the purpose; or during the next convocation ceremony when the investiture will precede the conferment of degrees at convocation.”

Adamu added that the president has re-approved the reconstitution of the Governing Councils of 23 federal universities and four inter-city centres inaugurated following the expiration of their tenures.