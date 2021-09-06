President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Dr. Ifedayo Morayo Adetifa as the new Director-General of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

This is contained in a statement issued by presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, on Monday.

The president has also named Adetifa as a member of the Health Sector Reform Committee to commence the development and implementation of a Health Sector Reform programme for Nigeria.

He takes over from Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, who has been appointed as the Assistant Director-General of Health Emergency Intelligence at the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Ihekweazu’s WHO appointment, which comes into effect on November 1, 2021, was disclosed in a letter signed by the WHO Director-General, Tedros Ghebreyesus.

For his part, Dr. Adetifa did his undergraduate medical training at the University of Ilorin, Kwara State and completed residency training in Paediatrics at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, Idi-Araba, Lagos, for which he was awarded the Fellowship of the West Africa College of Physicians in Paediatrics.

He studied for the MSc in Epidemiology at the school and got his Ph.D in Epidemiology from the University of Amsterdam in Netherlands.