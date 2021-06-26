President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of a chairman, and an executive secretary for the Petroleum Product Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA), as well as Mr Umar Hassan Waziri as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of government-owned Power Company Limited.

According to a statement by presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, the chairman of PPPRA is Mr Atuonwo A Obinna, while the executive secretary is Mr Abdulkadir Saidu, reappointed for another four years.

The appointment of Mr Atuonwo Obinna as chairman, governing board for a four-year term is in accordance with Section 2 (1-3) and 3 (a) of the Petroleum Product Pricing Regulatory Agency (Establishment, ETC) Act 2003.

Mr Waziri is to replace Mr Shuaibu Ahmed who was responsible for managing the financial and administrative activities of the Federal Government Power Company, a statement by the media adviser to minister of finance, budget and national planning, Yunusa Abdullahi, said.

Waziri is a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) with over 20 years’ experience in accounting, auditing, and financing in the energy and public sectors.

This replacement follows the recent approval by president Buhari of the appointment of Mr Shuaibu Ahmed as new executive secretary of the Financial Reporting Council (FRC) for an initial four-year term, starting April this year.