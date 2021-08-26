President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Dr Simon B. Harry as the new Statistician-General of the Federation to head the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

The new appointment was contained in a statement issued by the special adviser on media to the minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Yunusa Abdullahi.

Dr. Harry is to succeed the outgoing Statistician-General, Dr Yemi Kale, whose second term tenure of five years expired on August 16, 2021.

ADVERTISEMENT

Before his appointment, Dr Harry was the director, corporate planning and technical coordination department of NBS with almost three decades of statistical experience.

According to the statement, Harry joined the erstwhile Federal Office of Statistics as Statistician II in 1992 and rose to the position of a substantive Director of Statistics in 2019.

In the course of his civil service career, he has contributed to several reform initiatives including the reform of the then Federal Office of Statistics which transformed to the current National Bureau of Statistics, the reform of the Nigerian Statistical System which resulted to the creation and establishment of State Bureaus of Statistics at the sub-national level.