President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Mallam Abubakar Nuhu Fikpo as the substantive Director-General of the National Directorate of Employment (NDE).

Before his appointment, Mallam Fikpo held the position in acting capacity.

The president also approved the appointment of Comrade Issa Aremu as the Director of the National Institute for Labour Studies (NILS).

Comrade Aremu has been a notable trade unionist, who has risen through the ranks in the trade union hierarchy in Nigeria.