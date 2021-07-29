President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the establishment an orthopedic hospital in Jos, Plateau State.

The Act, which amends the Orthopedic Hospitals Management Board Act Cap. O10 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 to provide for the establishment of the Orthopedic Hospital Jos, was sponsored by the deputy speaker of the House of Representatives, Idris Wase.

The new hospital will be under the control of the Orthopedic Hospitals Management Board and affiliated to the Jos University Teaching Hospital to provide specialised orthopedic treatment and medical services.

The Orthopedic Hospitals Management Board Act, Cap, O10 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004 in this Act referred to as “the Principal Act” is amended as set out in this Act.