President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the establishment of an oxygen plant in Yobe State to meet the demands for medical oxygen in the country.

This was contained in a statement issued by Governor Mai Mala Buni’s director-general Press and Media Affairs, Alhaji Mamman Mohammed, which was made available to LEADERSHIP in Damaturu, Yobe State.

Buni said the minister of Health, Dr Osagie Enahire, made the pledge at a stakeholders’ meeting for the 2021 mid-year review of routine immunization and primary healthcare programme in Abuja.

According to the governor, the minister described Yobe’s primary health care development as a model for the rest of the country.

He said the state on its part had completed and equipped 105 out of the proposed 178 functional Primary Health Care Centers for effective service delivery to the people.

The governor said 88 customised tricycle ambulances had been procured and distributed to ease transportation of patients in areas with difficult terrain.