President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived Kaduna State Friday to attend the Passing Out Parade (POP) of the Nigerian Defence Academy billed for Saturday, October 9, 2021.

The President’s aircraft touched down at the Nigerian Airforce Base, Kaduna, at exactly 4:40pm.

He was received by Governor Nasir El-Rufai along side Service Chiefs led by the Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor as well as the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Farouk Yahaya; Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshall Isiaka Amao, and the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo.