President Muhammadu Buhari will tomorrow in Abuja lead some eminent Nigerians to a special roundtable of Federal University of Petroleum Resources, Effurum (FUPRE) in Delta State to raise funds for the improvement of infrastructure and learning facilities in the institution.

The event holding at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel by 10 am will be attended by the chairman of BUA Group, Alhaji Abdul Samad Isyaku Rabiu, who will be chairman of the occasion; former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, senate president, Dr Ahmed Lawan, top officials and captains of industry who have been invited to the roundtable.

The chief of staff to the president, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, will deliver the keynote address at the occasion.

The vice chancellor of the university, Prof Akpofure Rim- Rukeh, in a statement he issued in Abuja, said the roundtable had become necessary as a strategy to raise funds through stakeholder-participation to improve on the dilapidated facilities in the university as well as provide new infrastructure in critical areas.

He regretted that the university, which was established in 2007 with the enabling Act signed in 2017 to produce middle and high- level manpower and relevant expertise for the oil and gas sector in Nigeria, was no longer in the position to effectively pursue its vision.

hence the need to seek donations, sponsorships and investments from the private sector and other stakeholders.

The university, he said, was envisioned to be a “premier international institution with state-of-the art facilities to provide for the petroleum and allied sectors, world class education, training, research, consultancy and extension services.”

However, he explained that “near absence of power supply, insufficient infrastructural resources such as lecture theatres, laboratories, libraries, poor teaching and learning facilities, weak ICT facilities, low carrying capacity to admit students and inadequate funding for recurrent personnel and capital expenditure is hampering this laudable vision.”

He said the roundtable, which has as theme, “Improved Institutional Donation and Endowment: A positive step towards advancement in technology and sustainable development in education sector,” will bring together reputable public-spirited individuals, corporate bodies and partners that would donate funds, or invest in critical infrastructure and sponsorship of research and innovation.