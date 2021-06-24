The leadership of Muhammadu Buhari Osinbajo (MBO) Dynamic Support Group has been commended by the president for its support from pre-election days and the inception of his administration.

He made the commendation during the presentation of a book titled: “Commendation of 5-year Achievements of President Muhammadu Buhari Administration” by the national coordinator of MBO Group, Hon. Ibrahim Usman, recently at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

In his speech on the occasion held in Abuja, Buhari said, “The birth of this book from inception to production is due to the unrelenting efforts of the MBO Dynamic Support Group Officers and over 2million group supporters that have continuously stood by our administration in our quest to deliver on our social contract to Nigerians and ensure the dividend of democracy to our people.”

Besides, he recalled “your previous visits precisely in December 2018 and July 2019 to the State House in which your exemplary Coordinator, Honourable Usman Ibrahim and his esteem team members shared their vision and intention to harmoniously work with our administration to make it a success. The presentation of the book is a testimony to this cause.”

