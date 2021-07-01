President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated his Chinese counterpart, President Xi Jinping, on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of founding of the Communist Party of China.

In a letter to the Chinese leader, Buhari said China had succeeded in building a “moderately prosperous society” and is on the way to building a “modern socialist country.”

Buhari in a statement issued by presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, affirmed that relations between the two nations “have witnessed an increasingly enhanced political trust, closer mutually beneficial economic and trade relations and cumulatively dynamic people to people exchange between Nigeria and China.”

The letter reads in part, “On the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China (CPC), I would like to extend warmest congratulations to Your Excellency on behalf of the government and people of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Guided by Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, the CPC, with General Secretary Xi Jinping at the core, has led the Chinese people to realize remarkable economic and social progress.

China has achieved the first centenary goal of building a moderately prosperous society, and has already embarked on a new journey to fully build a modern socialist country, which is the second centenary goal.”