By Jonathan Nda-Isaiah

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with the new Emir of Kagara in Niger State, Alhaji Ahmad Garba Gunna.

Emir Gunna’s appointment was approved by Governor Abubakar Sani-Bello of Niger State on Wednesday.

The President in a statement by his media adviser, Femi Adesina, urged the new Emir, who was untill his appointment, chairman of the state’s Revenue Board, to use the wealth of experience garnered in the public sector to serve his people, and bring development to his domain.

With the security challenges facing the country, the President equally urged the new Emir to use his position as a grassroots personality, to engender protection of lives and property, stressing that the traditional institution has a great role to play in security.

President Buhari prayed that the time of the new Emir will bring peace, security, development and progress to Kagara Emirate.

Alhaji Gunna, to be officially known as Ahmad Attahiru II, succeeds Alhaji Salihu Tanko, who passed away recently.