President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Mustapha Isa, the president of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE), who won a second-term of office in the just-concluded convention of the group in Kano.

In expressing good wishes for his new tenure, Buhari in a statement by his media aide, Garba Shehu, also congratulated those who emerged as members of the Standing Committee, both the re-elected and the ones who won fresh seats.

The president commended the rancour-free conduct of the elections and the unanimous acceptance of the outcome, saying this has set a good standard for other unions to copy.

Buhari called on the new executive to join his administration in the efforts to rid the country of fake news and to avoid negativism, advising the media to abstain from content that is against the maintenance of law and order and the sustenance of National security.

In the election held on Monday night Isa defeated the outgoing sSecretary, Victoria Ibanga by 176 to 54 votes.

Announcing the outcome of the results, the chairman, Screening and Election Committee, Bonnie Iwuoha said Ali M. Ali was returned unopposed as the deputy president, Kila Habibu Nuhu, was also elected unopposed as vice president (North) while Iyobosa Uwugiaren emerged unopposed as general secretary.

The results showed that Samuel Egbala was elected vice president (East) after he secured 132 votes against runner up Mr Sheddy Ozoene who polled 88 votes

Bolaji Adebiyi emerged VP (West) after polling 132 votes against his challenger Ken Ugbechie who secured 80 votes.

Austeen Elewodalu was elected as assistant general secretary with 126 votes against Rose Moses who got 82 votes.

Steve Nwosu defeated his opponents with 150 votes to emerge as treasurer, Catherine Agbo secured 51 votes and Juliet Njiowhor 26 votes.

Vanguard Editor, Eze Anaba trounced his sole challenger Chooks Oko with 164 votes to 53 to emerge as social/publicity secretary.

Standing Committee members are Gabriel Akinadewo, 174 votes, Onuoha Ukeh 174 votes and Wole Sogunle 172 votes to emerge as winners (West).

Umoru Ibrahim led the pack of North Standing Committee members with 202 votes, Adesina Gbenga 113 votes, while Imoni Amarere failed to make it after securing 99 votes.

Nguwoke Nguwoke and Boma Nwuke were returned unopposed respectively as Standing Committee members (East).