By Jonathan Nda- Isaiah |

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the government and people of Benue State over the tanker explosion that left several people dead in Agatu Local Government Area of the state.

Commiserating with families of the victims, the president, in a statement by his media aide, Garba Shehu said:

‘’I am worried by the frequency of these tanker explosion incidents on public roads or residential areas. Our road traffic authorities and transportation ministries should urgently address this.’’

Noting that public safety should not be compromised under any circumstances, the President called for strict adherence to safety standards and procedures “and these rules should be enforced without fear or favour.”