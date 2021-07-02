President Muhammadu Buhari has sent warm greetings to veteran journalist, administrator and scholar, Prof Tom Aaze Adaba on his 80th birthday, July 2, 2021, congratulating the media guru for an upwardly inspiring life and career that keeps attracting recognitions and awards.

Buhari in a statement by his media aide, Garba Shehu rejoiced with the family, friends and associates of the pioneer Director General of National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), whose contributions to the structuring and operations of the regulatory body remains indelible, making history by issuing first set of licences for establishment of private radio and TV stations in the country.

The president affirmed that Adaba worked impressively as pioneer principal of the Nigeria Television Authority (NTA) College, Jos and deputy director operations, headquarters, and his passion for teaching and research easily sets him apart for recognitions and commendations, starting out as a classroom teacher, lecturer and working diligently to reach the peak as a professor, while staying relevant in the field of professional practice.

As the teacher and broadcaster, who also served in various capacities on boards, professional bodies and other special committees, turns an octogenarian, President Buhari prays for his wellbeing, and strength for continuous service to the nation.