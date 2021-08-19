President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to attend the wedding Fatiha of his only son, Yusuf Muhammadu Buhari, and bride, Zahra Nasiru Bayero, tomorrow in Bichi, Kano State.

The wedding Fatiha, which would be held around 1:30 pm after the Friday prayer is expected to be attended by other prominent personalities from within and outside the country.

The chairman, organising committee for the wedding and coronation arrangement, Alhaji Shehu Ahmed, disclosed this while briefing newsmen yesterday in Kano on the activities lined up for the two important events.

He disclosed that Governor Abdullahi Gabduje is expected to present staff of office to the Emir of Bichi, Alhaji Nasiru Ado Bayero on Saturday, 21 August 2021.

“We have two historic events on Friday and Saturday in Bichi that are the wedding of Fatiha of Buhari’s son with the daughter of Emir of Bichi.

“But President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to grace the wedding Fatiha of his son and the daughter of the Emir of Bichi in Bichi town on Friday,” he said.

He said a special prayer session would also be conducted at the Central Mosque Bichi by 4:30 pm.

He said other activities lined up for the coronation of the Emir include the coronation lecture to be held at the Federal College of Education (Technical) Bichi on Thursday.

while the ceremony for the presentation of the staff of office would be held at the Bichi stadium on Saturday.