President Muhammadu Buhari has joined President Joe R. Biden Jr, the government and people of the United States as they commemorate this special day, July 4 as the 245th Independence Day and the annual celebration of nationhood.

In a statement by presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, President Buhari noted with delight how the Biden administration is working earnestly to overcome some of the country’s greatest challenges that include racism and especially the coronavirus epidemic that has inflicted on the United States, a quarter of the global fatalities.

The president is keenly watching with great interest as the Biden administration makes progress in their efforts to improve U.S.-Africa ties and interactions for the betterment of the continent.

President Buhari expressed confidence that given the shared values of democracy, rule of law and inclusive prosperity, “the strategic partnership and engagements between Nigeria and the United States would continue to grow for the mutual benefits of our two countries and our peoples.”