By Jonathan Nda-Isaiah |

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC) and former Inspector-General of Police, Musiliu Smith on his 75th birthday anniversary.

President Buhari in a statement by his media aide, Garba Shehu, described the former IGP and ex-head of the Lagos State Security Council as an outstanding officer who had served Nigeria with great zeal.

The President noted that as the chairman of the PSC, Smith bears the tremendous responsibility of modernising the nation’s police force in a way that reflects the hopes and aspirations of the citizens.

Buhari, therefore, wished Mr. Smith the very best in carrying out the task.