President Muhammadu Buhari has joined the entertainment industry in sharing the joyous occasion of 70th birthday with renowned songwriter, singer and journalist, Onyeka Onwenu, congratulating the multiple award-winning artiste and actress for leading a life that keeps inspiring both the old and young.

The president in a statement by his media aide, Femi Adesina affirmed that Onwenu’s creativity, sincerity of purpose and diligence continue to bring glory to the country, starting out as an NTA presenter and reporter that caught the world’s attention by putting a spotlight on corruption in the 80’s, and releasing songs with great social and moral impact.

Buhari felicitated with the former Executive Director/Chief Executive Officer of National Centre for Women Development and Chairperson of Imo State Council for Arts and Culture for the fresh ideas and institutional reforms she brought into public service, passionately creating and pursuing a vision for a better life for many.

As the journalist and activist turns 70, the President believes her many recognitions and awards, at home and abroad, were well deserved, particularly in directing her energy into global movies with historic contexts, and sharing the gospel of Christ.

President Buhari prayed that the Almighty God will continue to bless Onwenu, singer of “One Love’’, who is also known as the “Elegant Stallion’’, with long life and good health.

