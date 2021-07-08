President Muhammadu Buhari has warmly felicitated with former permanent secretary, Oyo State, Pa Gabriel Olanipekun Abe on his 100th birthday, rejoicing with family and friends for the grace that sustains the public servant, who retired in 1978.

Buhari in a statement by his media aide, Femi Adesina, congratulated the centenarian for his pacesetting records in school and work, distinguishing himself in all his undertakings and leaving a legacy of honesty, diligence and sound administration.

The president believes Pa Olanipekun’s wise counsel to leaders, in both the private and public sectors, have been most commendable, working selflessly for the good of the country.

The President also paid tribute to an illustrious Nigerian that helped formulate a Water Policy for the country, Dr Depo Adenle, who passed on at 79.

He commended the resourcefulness of Adenle, who despite his privileged background went ahead to take a doctorate in Hydrogeology from George Washington University, United States of America, and returned home to use his skill in setting up major water resources projects nationwide for the federal government.

President Buhari equally salutes the fidelity of the departed to the family, which saw him married to Tola for 51 years.