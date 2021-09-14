President Muhammadu Buhari has rejoiced with consummate author, journalist, poet, essayist, photographer, and Pan-Africanist, Lindsay Barrett, as he turns 80 on Wednesday, September 15, 2021.

The Jamaica-born Barrett took on Nigerian citizenship in the 1980s, and the President in a statement by his media aide, Femi Adesina, recalled meeting him at the war front in 1968, while he covered the Nigeria-Biafra war as a journalist.

“I remember the day he was almost killed in an ambush. He survived by a stroke of luck. I wish him well as he turns the milestone age of 80,” President Buhari said.

He saluted the about six-decade commitment to creative writing and journalism put in by Barrett, urging the younger generation to learn from his doggedness to his craft.

The President extended felicitations to the Barrett family, the media, and the pen fraternity at large, wishing the celebrated writer longer life and good health.