BY ANAYO ONUKWUGHA, Port Harcourt

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Eze Chukwuemeka Eze, has applauded President Muhammadu Buhari, for the appointment of eight prominent indigenes of Rivers State into reconstituted governing councils of various federal tertiary institutions in the country.

Buhari had last Thursday approved the appointment of Senator Andrew Uchendu and Barrister Isaac Abbot Ogbobula as chairmen of the Governing Council of the University of Port Harcourt and Federal Polytechnic Bauchi, respectively, while Chief Victor Giadom and Kingsley Wenenda Wali were named members of the Governing Councils of the Maritime University, Okerenkoko and Federal Polytechnic, Auchi, respectively.

Others appointed into reconstituted governing councils of federal tertiary institutions were: Dr Lawrence Chuku (Waziri Umar Federal Polytechnic Birnin Kebbi); Dr Lebatam Ndegwe (Kaduna Polytechnic); Barr. Reginald Ukwuoma (Federal College of Education, Kano) and Mrs Dabota Jumbo (Federal College of Education Yola).

Eze, in a statement made available to LEADERSHIP in Port Harcourt, described the appointees as “Rivers fine breeds”, saying that their appointment was well deserved and a call to serve.

The APC chieftain, who maintained that the appointments have once again rekindled his faith and long-held opinion that Buhari is truly a great son of Rivers State, said the development has shown that all the risks and persecutions suffered by most party members in the course of embedding the policy and vision of the APC led federal government amongst Rivers people was not in vain and was beginning to payoff.

He expressed thanks to the minister of education, Alhaji Adamu Adamu for believing that those who have sacrificed for the setting up of the APC should not be neglected and ignored.

Eze, who thanked the president and minister of transportation, Mr Rotimi Amaechi for recommending appointees for their new jobs, called on those appointed to deploy their massive wealth of experience and public service exposures in their various offices for timely results.