President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mohammed Musa Bello, and Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Pauline Kedem Tallen, on their 63rd birthday on January 8, 2022, celebrating both members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) who, incidentally, share same anniversary.

Rejoicing with Minister of FCT, a former banker and administrator, on many notable achievements, particularly in repositioning the capital city, the President in a statement by presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, noted efforts at reforms, ensuring compliance and more decency in allocations, spurred and sustained by integrity.

President Buhari congratulated the minister for providing visionary leadership for the city that hosts the seat of government, diplomatic missions, multilateral institutions, headquarters of businesses and hospitality homes.

The President affirmed that Bello’s unassuming personality, cordiality and sincerity continue to win friends for the administration and country, providing a level playing ground for indigenes and settlers in the development of the FCT, and making it one of the most attractive places for business and leisure.

For the Minister of Women Affairs, President Buhari felicitated with her family, friends and associates on the birthday, extoling her courage, forthrightness and vision in driving affirmation of women in governance, education of children and more attention on the girl-child, with her notable scores as first female Deputy Governor in the North and Minister of State, Science and Technology.

The President congratulated Dame Tallen for her steadfastness and commitment to the betterment of the nation, with over 45 years in politics, starting out as clerical officer at Shendam local government council in 1976, then later Ministry of Local Government Affairs, commissioner and working very hard in contesting the governorship of her state, leaving an inspiration for women.

The President prayed for the wellbeing of both ministers.

