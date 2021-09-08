President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with the chairman/chief executive officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brig Gen. Muhammad Buba Marwa (rtd), on his 68th birthday on September 9, 2021.

The President in a statement by his media aide, Femi Adesina, congratulated the former military Governor of old Borno State and military Administrator of Lagos State, on the auspicious occasion, joining members of All Progressives Congress (APC) to rejoice with the public servant, who continues to distinguish himself in leadership.

President Buhari noted the fillip in the war against drug abuse and trafficking, with commendable results, appreciating Marwa’s dedication to repositioning the NDLEA, sanitising the streets and re-orienting youths on dangers of substance abuse.

The President affirmed that the track record of the former chairman, Presidential Advisory Committee for the Elimination of Drug Abuse (PACEDA) and Ambassador to South Africa and Kingdoms of Lesotho and Swaziland, has been inspiring, reflecting his passion, training and experience, both local and international.

At 68, President Buhari believes Marwa’s patriotism and diligence have left imprints on the country, showing both old and young the way to go.

The President prayed for Marwa’s wellbeing and that of his family.