Federal government yesterday said President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration had achieved so much despite the paucity of funds.

It recalled that when the current administration came into office in 2015, the price of crude oil, which provides 80 per cent of Nigeria’s budgetary revenue and 95 per cent of foreign exchange earnings, dropped drastically and, along with it, the fund available to the government.

The minister of information and culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, who addressed a press conference in Abuja yesterday on the Mid-term Report (second term) of the President Buhari administration, said the roads, rails, bridges, mass housing, port development, improvement in power supply and other massive infrastructural development by the government would last for generations to come and would help propel economic growth and national development.

The minister said it is therefore monumental that this administration has done “so much for the nation with so little.”

Mohammed said while more attention has been given, especially in recent times, to the security challenges facing our country, those challenges are fleeting and will not define the legacy of President Buhari’s administration.

He said President Buhari’s legacy is assured and will be defined by his massive achievements in office.

According to him, “In spite of our best efforts, the naysayers have continued to say they have not seen what this Administration has achieved. They have continued to deny the obvious by pretending that these achievements are not real.

“Even when they have travelled on the new standard gauge rail from Abuja to Kaduna, Lagos to Ibadan, and Itakpe-Ajaokuta-Warri, they still deny that any progress has been made in modernizing the country’s rail infrastructure.

“They travel through the ultra-modern airport terminals in Abuja and Enugu, yet they deny any progress has been made in modernizing our airports,” he said.

To mark this anniversary, he said the federal government decided to, once again, change its strategy.

He said since 2016, the federal government heralded every anniversary, as well as every end of the year, by giving massive publicity to its achievements of the administration.

Mohammed noted that this year, 2021, which marks the halfway point of the second and final term of the Buhari administration, the federal government has decided to once again change its style for more effectiveness.

He said ahead of the anniversary, the federal government commissioned an all-encompassing and unprecedented documentary on the projects and programmes of the current administration.

He said the documentary is ready and it’s coming to your television sets and your telephones (via Whatsapp, Facebook, Instagram, etc).

The projects include “Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Apapa-Oworonsoki Expressway, Enugu-Port Harcourt dualization, Abuja-Abaji-Lokoja dualization, Abuja-Kaduna- Zaria Expressway, Kano-Maiduguri Expressway dualization, Suleja-Minna highway, Milliken Hill Ngwo & Bonny-Bodo-Road, Second Niger Bridge, Loko-Oweto Bridge, Zungeru Hydroelectric Dam, Goronyo Dam, Airport upgrades in Abuja, Lagos and Enugu, agriculture (rice and chicken farming, among others), Apapa Standard Gauge Line, Ebute Metta-Ibadan Standard Gauge Line and Itakpe-Ajaokuta-Aladja Standard Gauge Line.

Others according to him are, “Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano Natural Gas Pipeline, Onitsha and Lekki Deep Water Ports, the fight against COVID-19, Digital Switch Over in Broadcasting, the 1,000-village Star Times Project, FHA Housing Projects in Ajoda New Town (Oyo State)/FHA Kwali Mass Housing Project, NSIA-Umuahia Diagnostic Centre, NSIA-Aminu Kano teaching Hospital, NSIA-LUTH Cancer Centre and acquisition and upgrade of military platforms.