President Muhammadu Buhari has described the death of paramount traditional ruler, the Aku Uka of Wukari and chairman, Taraba State Council of Chiefs, Dr. Shekarau Angyu Masa-Ibi, as a great loss not only to Taraba State, but also to Nigeria as a whole.

In his reaction to the demise of the first-class Taraba monarch, the President in a statement by his media aide, Garba Shehu, said “the passing of Shekarau Angyu at this time when the country needed his immense wisdom and knowledge in its efforts to overcome its challenges, is a great loss for which I cannot find the right words to describe.”

According to President Buhari, “the late paramount ruler was a simple man who avoided publicity and controversy throughout his life of service to his people and the country.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The President noted that, “though death is inevitable, we cannot forget the immense contributions of the late Aku Uka to the promotion of peace, harmony, unity, tolerance and peaceful coexistence in his community and the country at large.”