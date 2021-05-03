ADVERTISEMENT

By Jonathan Nda- Isaiah, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed his condolences over the death of former Bauchi State Grand Khadi, Alhaji Ahmad Rufai Ibrahim, describing him as “a great religious scholar and jurist who left an untainted record of integrity.”

President Buhari in a statement by presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, said: “The late Grand Khadi was a man of sterling virtues who did his job with the fear of God and dispensed justice impartially.”

“Being a judge is a litmus test of a man’s integrity and I’m proud to say that the late Ahmad Rufai Ibrahim passed this test during his brilliant career in the judiciary.”

President Buhari, while extending his condolences to family members and the Bauchi State Government, prayed to Allah to grant the deceased paradise for his good deeds and forgive his shortcomings.