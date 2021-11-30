President Muhammadu Buhari has sympathised with families of policemen reportedly murdered in the South-East by misquided separatist elements, who videotaped the bestial killings, and proceeded to share it widely on social media.

According to a terse statement by presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President lamented the horrific nature of the bloodletting, which indicated that some minds are completely overtaken by hatred, and reduced to the basest level imaginable.

Noting that the three abducted policemen, two of whom were later brutally executed, were serving the country, and providing security to those who ironically turned against them, President Buhari sends heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, praying for God’s comfort in their deep sorrow.

He equally sympathised with all those who have lost loved ones in the different theatres of insecurity that had rocked the country, charging them to take solace in the inevitable victory of good over evil.

As the areas where insecurity was once fiercest in the country experience some measures of calm now, President Buhari assured that the same would be replicated round the country, and the people would no longer mourn and sorrow from wanton loss of lives.