By Jonathan Nda- Isaiah, with Online Reports

Aishatu Ahmadu Bello, the second daughter of the late Premier of Northern Nigeria and Sardauna of Sokoto, has died at the age of 75.

She was a widow to the late Marafan Sokoto, Ahmad Danbaba.

Online Platinum Post reports that Danbaba said arrangements were being made to fly her remains from Dubai for burial in Sokoto. Her father, Sir Ahmadu Bello, was the first and only Premier of Northern Nigeria from 1954 to 1966 when he was killed in a military coup.

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over her death.

Buhari in a statement by presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu said the deceased lived a worthy and humble life and was an embodiment of discipline and fine character.

According to the president, Aishatu, who was the mother of Magajin Garin Sokoto, Alhaji Hassan Danbaba, was not only prominent on account of her birth into a powerful family, but also for her own decent character that endeared her to many people.

“At 75, Aishatu lived a fulfilled life of modesty, discipline and decent character, virtues that should be emulated by her surviving children and other women,” the president said.

He extended his condolences to the Sokoto State government, emirate council, her son the Magajin Garin Sokoto, Alhaji Danbaba and in-law, Ambassador Shehu Malami, Sarki Sudan and prayed Allah to forgive her soul and reward her noble deeds with paradise.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a related development, the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, yesterday lost his elder brother, Buhari Abubakar III. He was the district head of Sokoto North until his death. Reports said he died at the Usmanu Danfodio Teaching Hospital, Sokoto after a protracted illness.