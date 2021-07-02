President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over the death of Zamfara State lawmaker, Muhammad Ahmad, who was killed by gunmen while driving to Kano along Shema/Funtua road.

In a condolence message yesterday, the president in a statement by his media aide, Garba Shehu said: “I am deeply shocked by the tragic circumstances in which the lawmaker died while driving his son to Kano to board a flight.”

President Buhari reiterated his directive to law-enforcement agencies and the military to deal sternly with anti-social elements that create violence under whatever guise.

“May Allah forgive the soul of the deceased and grant his family the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss,” President Buhari added.