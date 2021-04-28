By John Mkom, Jalingo

The immediate past chairman of the Taraba State Planning Commission, Dr Buba-Joda Mafindi yesterday called on President, Muhammadu Buhari to act fast to save Nigeria from disintegration.

Mafindi who made the call in a chat with LEADERSHIP in Jalingo urged the federal government to urgently convoke a national dialogue to arrest the situation in the country.

According to him, the frequent attacks on security personnel and formations across the country are a dangerous sign and threat to the corporate existence of Nigeria.

“The spate of attacks in the country is assuming a dangerous dimension as security operatives and outfits are now being targeted.

“I want to urge the federal government to urgently convoke a national dialogue to discuss solutions to the agitations across the country before the situation gets out of hand.”

“The country’s economy is in a very bad shape at the moment. Nigerians are suffering. People are holding different perceptions about the direction of the Buhari administration.

“There is need for us to sit down and talk as a nation and correct some of these negative perceptions people are having about the country as well as find lasting solution to the attacks and killings across the country.”