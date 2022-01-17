President Muhammadu Buhari has directed a major military operation in Niger State to stop bandits and remnants of Boko Haram terrorists fleeing theatres of war in the Northwestern and Northeastern parts of the country from terrorising the people

In a directive to the Defence Headquarters, the president asked the military to respond robustly to the cases of killings and kidnappings in the state and to give effect to the strategic objectives through the use of force.

In his message to the government and people of Niger State, Buhari in a statement by presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, said, “I would like to express sincere sympathies to the government and people of the state following recent security incidents.”

The president reiterated that security is the responsibility of every member of the community and only through solidarity and cooperation with law enforcement agencies “can we defeat the problems finally.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The federal government is willing to strengthen support and cooperation with all the states. I believe that with the full cooperation of the citizens, we will surely overcome this problem,” he said.

Meanwhile, bandits have abducted 15 people in an attack on Mashaegu the headquarters of Mashegu local government area and two other villages within the area in the state.

It was learnt that 10 people were injured and cattle were rustled but no life was lost in the attack that took place yesterday afternoon.

Sources hinted that the bandits entered through the forest separating Mashegu and Mariga local government area moving toward Ibbi, thereby beating the various security camps and the vigilantes in the area.

ADVERTISEMENT

The state police command ‘s public relations officer Wasiu Abiodun confirmed that “suspected bandits/terrorists entered Mashegu village through Jigawa area of Mashegu and rustled a yet-to-be ascertained number of cattle.”

He said they broke into a provision shop at Kawo village and attacked Kulho village, a remote community via Ibbi in Mashegu and abducted 15 people