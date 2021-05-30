President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo yesterday received the second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine against the Covid-19 pandemic.

The vaccination which was administered on President Buhari by his personal physician, Dr Sanusi Rafindadi, took place at his residence in the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Vice President Osinbajo took his second jab at his official Aguda House residence where Nurse Esther Tukur administered it.

Like the first one in March, it was a very smooth operation and the vice president later took a group photograph with the health team on site.

The president alongside Osinbajo had in March this year taken the first jab of the vaccine in a ceremony at the banquet hall of the State House, Abuja.