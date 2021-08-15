President Muhammadu Buhari and members of his entourage during his recent 18-day trip to the United Kingdom have gone into isolation.

Senior Special Assistant to the President, Mallam Garba Shehu, disclosed this in an interview with Channels Television on Sunday night.

According to him the decision of President Buhari to go into isolation was in accordance with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) guidelines for international travel.

Members of the President’s delegation to the UK included the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama; Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba; Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency, Ambassador Ahmed Rufai Abubakar, and the National Security Adviser, Major General Babagana Munguno (retired).

Recall that President Buhari left Nigeria for the United Kingdom on July 26 to participate in the Global Education Summit on Financing Global Partnership for Education (GPE) 2021-2025 and medical check-up.