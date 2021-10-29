President Muhammadu Buhari and the accompanying delegation in the early hours of Thursday performed the rituals of UMRAH (Lesser Hajj) in Makkah, in the course of his ongoing visit to Saudi Arabia.

Upon arrival at the Grand Mosque, they were received by a number of officials and Special Forces of the security of the Grand Mosque.

According to a statement by presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, in line with Muslim practices, prayers were made for the nation’s success against the challenges facing it, particularly the issues of insecurity, unity and general well-being of its people.

The president arrived in Riyadh on Monday for the Future Investment Initiative Summit on the invitation of King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

His official delegation included the ministers of Trade, Industry and Investment, Communications and Digital Economy and ministers of State, Foreign Affairs and Petroleum.

The delegation, which had the Group Managing Director of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), the Director General of the National Intelligence Agency and leaders in business and industry discussed with the Saudis on several issues including the need for their countries to continue coordination in confronting extremism and terrorism.