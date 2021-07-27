President Muhammadu Buhari has pledged Nigeria’s commitment to sustain the enduring ties with her long-time allies, including Spain and Qatar.

The president spoke yesterday at the State House, Abuja, when he received the outgoing Ambassadors of Spain and the State of Qatar, in separate audiences.

To His Excellency, Marcelino Cabanas Ansorena, President Buhari in a statement by his media aide, Femi Adesina said Spain would ever remain relevant in the developed world, noting that Nigeria was glad to be in relationship with the country in the areas of trade, technology, education, and other spheres of life.

“Generation after generation, we have been together, and we will continue to build on the relationship,” the president said.

Ambassador Ansorena disclosed that his four years in Nigeria were pleasurable ones, adding that relations between the countries “continue to be excellent.”

He promised to be a new ambassador of Nigeria to Spain, pledging that his country would continue to invest more in agriculture, food processing, and fight human trafficking.

The outgoing Ambassador commended Nigeria’s democracy, saying it has consolidated, “and will continue to grow.”

To His Excellency, Abdulaziz Mubarak Al Muhanadi, the outgoing Ambassador of the State of Qatar, President Buhari said relations between the two countries have been strong and credible, particularly as oil producing nations.

He said the two countries were closely related, and the ties would be maintained.

The ambassador thanked the President for the support extended to him, to make his tour of duty successful.