The medical follow-up visit of President Muhammadu Buhari to the United Kingdom earlier scheduled for yesterday was postponed.

This is contained in a statement by presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, who said a new date would be announced in due course .

On Thursday, Adesina had said President Buhari would leave for London on June 25 for a scheduled medical follow-up and was scheduled to return in the second week of July, 2021.