By Jonathan Nda- Isaiah

President Muhammadu Buhari is presiding over the 38th virtual meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) at the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha and Chief of Staff to the President, Ibrahim Gambari are physically attending the meeting, which started at 09:00 GMT.

Eleven Ministers are physically attending the meeting. They are those of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, Finance, Zainab Ahmed, Justice, Abubakar Malami, Agriculture Sabo Nanono and Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu.

Others are the Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, Industry Trade and Investment, Niyi Adebayo, Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire and Minister of State for Petroleum, Timipre Sylva as well as that of Budget and National Planning, Clement Agba.

The Head of Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan and other Ministers are participating in the weekly cabinet meeting from their various offices in Abuja.

Details later