President Muhammadu Buhari has approved a federal government’s team to engage with Twitter over the recent suspension of the operations of the microblogging and social networking service in Nigeria.

Buhari’s approval of the team was contained in a statement issued in Abuja yesterday by the minister of information and culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, who chairs the team.

Mohammed said, “The federal government’s team also comprises the attorney-general of the federation and minister of justice, minister of communications and digital economy, minister of foreign affairs, minister of works and housing, minister of state for labour and employment as well as other relevant government agencies.

“Following the indefinite suspension of its operations in Nigeria, for activities that are capable of undermining Nigeria’s corporate existence, Twitter wrote to President Buhari seeking to engage with the federal government over the suspension, with a view to charting a path forward.”