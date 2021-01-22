President Muhammadu Buhari, has approved the renewal of the appointment of Dr Chidia Maduekwe as the Managing Director of the Nigerian Film Corporation (NFC) for a second and final term of four years.

According to a statement by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, the appointments takes effect from March 31, 2021.

Maduekwe was first appointed in 2017 as the Chief Executive of the NFC, the frontline film agency of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The Nigerian Film Corporation, established in 1979, is empowered to lay a solid foundation for the development of a viable and sustainable film industry and cinema culture in Nigeria.

The Corporation has the mandate of planning, promoting and organising an integrated and efficient growth and development of the Nigerian film industry, including support and training for Nigerian filmmakers.