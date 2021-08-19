President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the reconstitution of the Standing Committee on National Honours Award.

The 11- man committee would be in charge for four years with effect from August 5, 2021.

According to a statement by the permanent secretary, Federal Ministry of Special Duties and inter-Governmental Affairs, Dr Anthonia Ekpa, members of the committee include the emir of Lafia, Retired Justice Sidi Muhammad; who will act as the chairman, while the director of special duties FMSDIGA was appointed as the secretary of the committee.

Other members are a former chairman, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Farida Waziri (North West); Muhammed Munir Ja’afaru (North West), Alhaji Sale Isa (North-East), Chief Inikio Sam-Sele Dede (South-South); Prof. Lazarus Ekwueme (South-East) and Yemisi Shyllon (South-West).

Also included is Dr Abdullahi Jibril Oyekan from the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation and permanent secretary, Federal Ministry of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs.

The statement was titled, “Reconstitution of the Standing Committee on National Honours Award by president of the Federation.”

In the letter conveying the approval of the president to members of the committee, minister of special duties and inter-governmental affairs, Senator George Akume congratulated the committee and urged them to uphold the confidence and trust reposed on them by the president.