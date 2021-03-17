BY ADEBAYO WAHEED, Ibadan

President Muhammadu Buhari has reiterated the commitment of his administration to diversify the nation’s economy from its current dependence on oil and gas, using mining and agriculture sectors as viable options.

The President while declaring open the 56th Annual International Conference and Exhibition of the Nigerian Mining and Geosciences Society (NMGS) in Ibadan, Oyo State, added that his administration would continue to engage professional bodies in the development of Nigeria.

President Buhari represented by the Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development, Dr, Uchechukwu Ogah said that the centrality of the development of the mineral and energy sectors in the rejigging of the nation’s economy had necessitated the roll-out of a series of policy initiatives aimed at ensuring the economic growth of the country.

The minister tasked the Oyo State government on the need for both governments to cherish and sustain mutually beneficial partnership on mining development.

He noted that Oyo State was richly endowed with different types of mineral resources in commercial quantity and grade in several locations across the state.

The minister, who appreciated the state government for the donation of two hectares of land for the gemstone market, pointed out that the development showed commitment to enhancing the development of the solid minerals sector and increase the Internally Generated Revenue, IGR of the state.

According to him, these minerals are being explored and exploited by different mining companies including precious stones such as tourmaline, aquamarine, Amethyst, agate, garnet, crystal quartz etc.