By Jonathan Nda- Isaiah |

President Muhammadu Buhari has called on the international community to further collaborate on tackling some of the major threats across the globe, which include terrorism, insurgency, displacement of persons, and climate change, reiterating that the growing challenges pose real threat to human existence.

Speaking at a ceremony for receiving Letters of Credence at the State House, President Buhari in a statement by presidential spokesman, FemiAdesina urged diplomats to work towards building stronger relations, with focus on providing joint solutions to rising human and natural challenges.

The President received letters of credence from High Commissioner of The Gambia, Mr Mohamadou Musa Njie; Ambassador of South Korea, Mr Kim Young-Chae; Ambassador of Slovakia Mr Tomas Felix; High Commissioner of Australia, Mr John Gerard Donnelly; High Commissioner of Bangladesh, Mr Md. Masudur Rahman and Ambassador of Guinea Bissau, Dr Jaao Ribeiro Butiam.

“I would like to lay emphasis on the need for us to come together to address and overcome our common challenges. Terrorism, Insurgency, Displacement of Persons, Climate Change, Population Explosion, Human Trafficking, Corruption, Poverty, and Proliferation of Small Arms and Light Weapons are all either the sources of conflict or results of it.

“These challenges though on a diverse scale, threaten the existence of humanity and human relations. These challenges underscore the need for the international community to work together to collectively identify appropriate measures to globally overcome these challenges,’’ he said.

President Buhari told the envoys that the novel coronavirus pandemic remains humanity’s greatest threat as it does not only affect public health, but also has a devastating effect on people’s economy and livelihood.

President Buhari assured the new Ambassadors that Nigeria enjoys very good bilateral relations with each of their countries, and there wasneed to enhance the cordial relations for the joint benefit of citizens.