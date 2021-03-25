ADVERTISEMENT

By Jonathan Nda- Isaiah

President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja called on the international community to further collaborate on tackling some of the major threats across the globe, which include terrorism, insurgency, displacement of persons, and climate change, reiterating that the growing challenges pose real threat to human existence.

Speaking at a ceremony for receiving Letters of Credence at the State House, President Buhari in a statement by presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina urged diplomats to work towards building stronger relations, with focus on providing joint solutions to rising human and natural challenges.

The President received letters of credence from High Commissioner of The Gambia, Mr Mohamadou Musa Njie, Ambassador of South Korea, Mr Kim Young-Chae, Ambassador of Slovak, Mr Tomas Felix, High Commissioner of Australia, Mr John Gerard Donnelly, High Commissioner of Bangladesh, Mr Md. Masudur Rahman and Ambassador of Guinea Bissau, Dr Jaao Ribeiro Butiam Co.

“I would like to lay emphasis on the need for us to come together to address and overcome our common challenges. Terrorism, Insurgency, Displacement of Persons, Climate Change, Population Explosion, Human Trafficking, Corruption, Poverty, and Proliferation of Small Arms and Light Weapons are all either the sources of conflict or results of it.

“These challenges though on a diverse scale, threaten the existence of humanity and human relations. These challenges underscore the need for the international community to work together to collectively identify appropriate measures to globally overcome these challenges,’’ he said.

President Buhari told the envoys that the novel coronavirus pandemic remains humanity’s greatest threat as it does not only affect public health, but also has a devastating effect on people’s economy and livelihood.

“Although countries around the world have commenced the vaccine rollout against the pandemic, mitigating the spread of the virus and the impact of its infection, remains cause for concern,’’ the President noted.

President Buhari assured the new Ambassadors that Nigeria enjoys very good bilateral relations with each of their countries, and there was need to enhance the cordial relations for the joint benefit of citizens.

“In addition to the fraternal relations between us, the one thing Nigeria has in common with your countries is peace. Peace is priceless, desirable and crucial to sustainable development and achieving the targets set by the UN global initiatives.

“It is therefore imperative for us to work individually and bilaterally for sustainable peace. Achieving global peace is vital to attaining food security. Peace and food security should be pursued simultaneously,’’ he said.

While welcoming the Ambassadors to Nigeria as they formally assume diplomatic responsibilities, the President urged them to build on the successes of their predecessors.

“This age-long tradition and practice enshrined in the Vienna Convention on diplomatic relations marks the official commencement of your functions as principal representatives of your respective countries,’’ he added.

Speaking on behalf of the diplomats, High Commissioner of The Gambia thanked the President for the warm reception they had received since coming into the country.

“We will not spare efforts in putting in our best to improve relations between our countries,’’ he said.