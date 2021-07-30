Senior Special Assistant to president Muhammadu Buhari on National Assembly Matters, (House of Representatives), Umar Ibrahim El-Yakub, has said that the president is still awaiting the Petroleum Industry Bill recently passed by the National Assembly.

He also said that his principal was aware of the current situation in the country and was working very hard to alleviate the sufferings of Nigerians.

He, however, lauded the National Assembly for the passage of the controversial Petroleum Industry Bill, otherwise known as PIB as well as the Electoral Act Amendment Bill.

The presidential aide stated these while briefing House of Representative’s correspondents on the achievements of the executive arm as by-products of a harmonious working relationship with the 9th Assembly.

The SSA noted that he was really happy that there’s a symbiotic relationship between the legislature and the executive, saying that Nigerians have as a result have witnessed tremendous improvement in service delivery and good governance in the last two years.

While acknowledging that there is hardship in the country, the SSA also stated that the cordial relationship between both arms of government has resulted in policies and programmes which are being implemented in such sectors as education, health, digital economy, and physical infrastructure, assuring that they will in no time begin to yield positive results in the lives of Nigerians.

He said: “We have achieved such a milestone in this partnership and relationship culminating in so many programmes and initiatives of government and policies that have been actualised.”

“I make bold to mention and commend the leadership of the National Assembly for returning to the budget circle of January to December that was achieved primarily because of this cooperation between the executive and the legislative arms of government and for the benefit of Nigerians because now we have a budget that had been implemented fully in 2020 and we are hoping to have the same in 2021, 2022 and 2023.

“We know the benefits of a budget that is implemented on time because of the impact it has on our economic and social wellbeing as Nigerians.”