President Muhammadu Buhari has sworn in Commissioners of the National Population Commission (NPC) and Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC).

The swearing-in took place shortly before the commencement of the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the Presidential Villa Abuja on Wednesday.

The commissioners were confirmed by Senate last month.

The commissioners of the NPC included: Chief Benedict Ukpong Effiong (Akwa Ibom), Mrs. Gloria Fateya Izonfo (Bayelsa), Kupchi Patricia Ori Iyanya (Benue), Dr. Haliru Bala (Kebbi), and Dr. Eyitayo Oyekunle Oyetunji (Oyo).

The Commissioners of the ICPC sworn in were retired Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) Olugbenga Adeyanju, (Ekiti State), Senator Anthony Agbo (Ebonyi), Anne Otelafu Odey (Cross River), Alh. Goni Ali Gujba (Yobe), and Dr Louis Solomon Mandama (Adamawa).