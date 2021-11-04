President Muhammadu Buhari has charged the management of Adama University in Yola, Adamawa State, not to relent in its task of producing skilled workforce.

Buhari who was represented by the minister of state for Education Hon Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba stated this during the 24th, 25th and 26th Convocation Ceremony of the university in Yola over the weekend.

Nwajiuba was accompanied to the event by Adamawa State governor, Alhaji Ahmadu Fintiri, ambassador of Nigeria to Benin Republic, Gen Tukur Buratai and other dignitaries.

According to a statement from his media office, Nwajiuba commended the management and staff of the University for the “great work they have done towards the transition of the institution from a technical university to a conventional one.”

He also lauded them for not shutting down the institution despite the security challenges in the North Eastern part of the country.

The minister implored the management not to relent in producing the greatest resource a nation will always need, a skilled workforce.

He promised continued support from the federal government towards improving on gains made in the sector.

In a related development, elder statesmen, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, has hailed President Buhari for choosing Nwajiuba to represent him at the 27th convocation ceremony of Alvan Ikoku College of Education, Owerri in Imo State.

Iwuanyanwu stated this during the convocation ceremony. Recalling how the minister of state passed through his political tutelage in the 90s, Iwuanyanwu described Nwajiuba as one of the most honest and trustworthy persons from Igbo land.

He said the minister “loves Igbo and Nigeria, genuinely.”

The elder statesman however pledged N10 million through the Iwuanyanwu Foundation, just as he sponsored an Award for the Best graduating students in physics and mathematics.

Nwajiuba in his speech commended the council and management for organising the convocation and charged the graduands to take up the task of nation building.