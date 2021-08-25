Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has said President Muhammadu Buhari will induct the newly acquired A-29 Super Tucano aircraft into NAF Order of Battle on Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at the 011 Presidential Air Fleet Apron, Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja by 10.00am.

The director of public relations and information, Air Cdre Edward Gabkwet, said the ceremony will feature a symbolic fly past by the A-29 Super Tucano aircraft.

He said, “Expectedly, the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari will preside over the induction ceremony as the special guest of honour.

“As part of the activities lined up for the induction, a symbolic flypast will be performed by some of the newly acquired A-29 Super Tucano aircraft within the vicinity of the induction ceremony.”

The first batch of six A-29 Super Tucano aircraft arrived in Kano, Nigeria on July 22, 2021.

On arrival, the aircraft were received by the minister of defence, Major General Bashir Magashi (rtd), alongside the chief of army staff, Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya and the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Oladayo Amao.

The director said the second batch of the remaining six A-29 Super Tucanos are expected in Nigeria before the end of 2021.