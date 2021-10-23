President Muhammadu Buhari is scheduled to formally unveil the Central Bank of Nigeria Digital Currency (CBDC), known as the e-Naira, on Monday, October 25, 2021, at the State House, Abuja.

The launch of the eNaira is a culmination of several years of research work by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in advancing the boundaries of payments system in order to make financial transactions easier and seamless for every strata of the society.

LEADERSHIP reports that the initial planned launch of the eNaira was scheduled for October 1, 2021 before it was called off at the last-minute by the apex bank owing to Independence Day celebrations.

Menwhile, following series of engagements with relevant stakeholders including the banking community, fintech operators, merchants and indeed, a cross section of Nigerians, the CBN designed the digital currency, which will now activated on Monday.

The eNaira therefore marks a major step forward in the evolution of money and the CBN is committed to ensuring that the eNaira, like the physical Naira, is accessible by everyone.

Accordingly, following Monday’s formal launch by the President, the Bank will further engage various stakeholders as we enter a new age consistent with global financial advancement.